David Hoffman Obituary
David Hoffman

Terre Haute - David Hoffman, 86, of Terre Haute passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 in I.U. Medical Center. David was born April 11, 1933 in Des Moines, IA to Dr. R.J. Hoffman and Mrs. Bernice (Reis) Hoffman. Survivors include his brother, Robert Hoffman; step-children, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Styles) Hoffman; his parents, Dr. R.J. Hoffman and Mrs. Bernice (Reis) Hoffman; step-son, Steven Styles; and brothers, Paul Hoffman and Thomas Hoffman.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, IN with military honors by American Legion Post #104. Funeral information may also be found at www.callahanandhughes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019
