David "John" "Jake" Hershey
Runnells - David "John" "Jake" Hershey was born August 18, 1952 and died October 21, 2019.
He was an avid outdoorsman and lover of nature his entire life that valued and exemplified the traits of honesty, character, loyalty, hard work and unconditional love for those that were lucky enough to know him well. John was a loving husband, son and brother and an exceptional father as well as a proud Vietnam War Veteran, having served in the United States Navy. He retired from the Des Moines Fire Department, having served 30 years. He was ornery. He was intelligent. He was independent. He was loved and will be dearly missed by many.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Marsha Hershey; proud son, Jake (Christie) Hershey of Ranger, Texas; sweetheart/daughter, Sarah (Bryan) Featherston and their children, Paige and Drew of Urbandale; mother, Wilma King; sisters, Jeri Sanburn and Joni (Gary) Haag; lifelong best friend, Kenny Coppick of Winterset; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, hunting buddies and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Runnells Christian Church, 309 Brown St, Runnells. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the church. Burial will follow services at Vandalia Cemetery. The family invites you to wear your favorite camo/outdoor apparel to the visitation and service in John's memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019