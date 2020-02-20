|
|
David James Ward
West Des Moines - David James Ward was the third son of Harry and Ena Ward. He was born on September 16, 1937 in Des Moines. His family lived in the Marquisville community at the NE edge of Des Moines. Dave graduated from Dowling High School in the class of 1955.
In January of 1956, Dave was indentured to Breiholz Construction for three years to learn the art of bricklaying. This began a long and successful career in construction.
In 1958, Dave met his true love, Gloria Ann Snook, when he was the best man and she was the maid of honor in a mutual friend's wedding. Dave and Gloria were married on July 11, 1959. They were blessed with three children.
Dave received a Science and Technology Degree from Iowa State University in November of 1965. After graduation he worked for Vawter and Walter Construction Company as an estimator. Dave returned to Breiholz Construction in 1977 and began to buy the company which he owned until retirement in 2003. Dave took great pride that he was asked to have Breiholz build the chair and lectern used by Pope John Paul II at Living History Farms in 1979. During his tenure as President, Breiholz built 12 new churches in the Des Moines area; added on to 15 existing churches and remodeled 12 churches as well as many other projects. Dave was proud of the fact that Breiholz earned the business on many projects due to the reputation built on trust.
Dave had numerous industry accomplishments. He served as the President of Des Moines Construction Council 1978-1979; President of Master Builders of Iowa 1983; Chairman of Des Moines Construction Council Labor Policy Committee 1991-2003; Received the Build Iowa Award in 1999; and served on the General Contractors of America Labor Committee. He was a proud member of the Des Moines Reciprocity Breakfast Club serving as President in 1996; the Downtown Des Moines Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow); the St. Serra Club of Des Moines; and Legatus Des Moines. Dave also served on several boards including Chairman of Better Business Bureau Board of Directors 1984; Multiple Sclerosis; Science Center of Iowa; and Boy Scouts of America.
Dave enjoyed golf and was a member at Hyperion Field Club. He was a season ticket holder for the Iowa Cubs, Iowa State Football, and the Des Moines Performing Arts for numerous years. Dave was a life-long Cardinal fan beginning in his youth listening to the radio. He also enjoyed building fireplaces for family and friends.
Dave and Gloria are Pioneer Residents of Edgewater where they met many nice friends. He enjoyed the friendship of playing cards whether it was pitch or bridge. He was a family man who loved attending grandchildren's activities.
Dave passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Those blessed to have shared Dave's life include his beloved wife of 60 years, Gloria; daughters, Lori Ann (Todd) Hall of Orono, MN and Rio Verde, AZ and Lisa Ann (Bob) Smith of Clive; six grandchildren: Austin Hall of West Des Moines, Colin (Kristen) Hall of St. Louis Park, MN, Brandon (fiancé Jessica Freemark) Hall of Chicago, IL, Keely (Joe) Moede of River Hills, WI, Haley Smith of St. Joseph, MN and Morey Smith of St. Paul, MN; one great-grandchild, Bennett Hall of St. Louis Park, MN; sisters-in-law, Alice Ward Engelbrecht of Polk City and Carole Ward of Des Moines. As well as nieces, nephews and their families.
Dave was preceded in death by his son, Morey John; his parents and his brothers, Harry "Bud" of Sioux City and John R. "Jack" of Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dowling Catholic High School, the Iowa Construction Career Institute for the Master Builders of Iowa's Scholarship Fund or the Edgewater Good Samaritan Fund.
Online condolences are welcome at www.ilescares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020