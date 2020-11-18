David JohnsonNewton - David "Dave" Patrick Johnson, 55, of rural Newton died at his home with his loving wife by his side after a short battle with Leptomeningeal Brain Cancer on Monday, November 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, at the First Assembly of God Church in Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to his wife Juli Johnson may be left at the church the day of the service or at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorials will be used for his daughter's college fund and to replace the Christmas tree on their farm that was recently destroyed.Dave, the son of Mark and Marilyn (Moffitt) Johnson, was born in Atlantic, Iowa. He grew up in Fairmont, Minnesota and graduated from Fairmont High School. While in high school he was an accomplished wrestler. Dave then received his degree in Industrial Technology Engineering from Iowa State University in Ames in 1986. He worked for the City of Des Moines as a Senior Engineering Technician for over 22 years. Engineering was his ideal career in which he fully dedicated himself and enjoyed seeing projects come to fruition. His colleagues had become like family. On September 15, 2001, Dave was united in marriage with Juli Ann Flanagan in Des Moines. They lived in Urbandale until July of 2014, when they moved to Newton. Dave had been a member of the Des Moines First Assembly of God Church and was currently a member of the Newton First Assembly of God Church. Dave loved the Lord and put Him first in everything he did. His love for history and genealogy led him to pursue and accomplish his lifelong dream of restoring the 1894 home his great-grandfather built as a wedding gift to his great-grandmother. He also managed his family Century farm. He enjoyed trips to the family cabin in Baudette, Minnesota and going to the NCAA National Wrestling Championships every year. Dave loved others well and he was purposeful in his relationships and everything he set out to do. His family was his greatest joy. He established weekly date nights with his wife, Juli, and with each of his children beginning at an early age and continuing into their adulthood. Dave was steadfast, thoughtful and a faithful, loving, Godly husband, father, brother, and friend to all.Dave is survived by his wife, Juli (Flanagan) Johnson of Newton; children, Kristlyn Johnson of Newton, Nolan Lowe of Waukee, and Kinsey Lowe of Ankeny; his sister, Darcie Johnson of Spring Park, Minnesota; and his three nephews and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Cecil and Frances Moffitt; paternal grandparents, Alvin and Bernice Johnson; and great-grandparents, Elias and Clara Moffitt.