David K. Aronson
Des Moines - David Karl Aronson, 82, Des Moines, Iowa died at his home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 with his family by his side. Dave was born December 22, 1937 in Magnolia, Iowa.
Survivors include sons, Jeffrey (Susan) Aronson, and Scott Aronson; daughters, Sharilyn (Eddie) Mauro, Marcia (Jerry) Nowak, and Alicia (Joe) Russo; grandchildren, Dominic, Mia, David, Maggie, Molly, Sophia, Basil, Ava, Lia, Toby, Jessica (Jason) Nevels, great-granddaughter, Stella and siblings, Andy (Shirley) Aronson, Harold (Patty) Aronson, Norma Jean Smith, Carol Keenihan, Paul Aronson and sister- in-law Bonnie Aronson as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 43 years, RoseMary (Stanislav) Aronson, two brothers; Jerry and Harry and in-laws; Mike Keenihan and Carl Smith.
Dave was a US Marine Reservist, he worked for a short while at Union Pacific in Omaha, and then met his wife, RoseMary, while selling Wear Ever Cookware door-to-door. He spent 30 years with Kraft Foods, retiring in 1998 as a Sales Manager. Long live Mac & Cheese! In retirement, besides spoiling his grandkids, Dave had a part-time gold plating business and worked for Polk County.
Dave was a charter member of the West Des Moines Elks Lodge #2752. He served as Exalted Ruler and Lodge Trustee. Dave was instrumental in initiating and organizing the bingo program and after 25 years, the bingo hall was named "Aronson Hall", in his honor. In addition, Dave organized and chaired many of the Lodge's fundraising and civic events over the years. His daughters fondly remember his great coaching skills in their softball pursuits through Urbandale Parks and Recreation leagues. Dave enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting for mushrooms in quiet forests. He also loved attending his grandchildren's many sporting events as well as watching TV sports.
Upon Dave's request, no funeral services are planned. An open house is planned for Saturday, February 15th, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the West Des Moines Elks Lodge #2752, 2060 N.W. 94th Street, Clive, Iowa 50325, with a eulogy and shared remembrances beginning at 3 p.m. All are welcome and encouraged to bring their own tributes to share during this time.
Memorials in Dave's memory may be directed to West Des Moines Elks Lodge #2752.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020