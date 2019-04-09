Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's
3601 Westown Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA
Des Moines - David has gone. Gone where? Out of our sight that's all, into the celestial night. He left his physical body on April 5, 2019. It is thought he died of natural causes.

David was born on a family farm in Madison County, IA. He began school at Willard, later to Summerset Rural, in Iowa. The family moved to a farm in Moberly, MO and he graduated from High School there. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and afterward he went to A.I.B., then Drake University earning his B. A. in Sociology/English.

David is survived by his sister, Darlene (Timothy) Kuntz; sister-in-law, Judy Leaming, numerous nieces and nephews, and good friend, Kurtis Young. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus and Margie Leaming, and siblings, Darrell Leaming, Paul Marcus Leaming, Glen Cyrus Leaming, and Mary Rodriguez.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Pkwy in West Des Moines at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Des Moines Metro Opera, or The Animal Rescue League in loving memory of David.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019
