David Lee Armington, Sr.
Des Moines - David Lee Armington , 78, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, under St. Croix Hospice care at Karen Acres Health Care Center in Urbandale. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Iles-Westover Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
David was born October 15, 1940, in Des Moines, to Fred and Dorothy (Sterns) Armington. He grew up in the Beaverdale area and attended Tech High School before his family moved to New Orleans where he graduated from high school. David returned to Des Moines to marry Karen Loy and they had two children. They later divorced. He then married Mary Phillips in 1989.
David owned and operated Armington Roofing in Des Moines for 43 years, retiring in 2003. He measured his success by his quality. David was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, Bowling, NASCAR, the New Orleans Saints, Iowa Hawkeyes Football and a good cold Budweiser.
David is survived by his children, David L. (Valerie) Armington Jr. of Centerville, IA and Kimberly L. Armington of West Des Moines; seven grandchildren, Marlon (Tamera) Ballentine, Brandon Ballentine, and Tarren Ballentine all of West Des Moines, Zachary (Betsy) Armington of Altoona, Tony (Emily) Armington of Centerville, IA, Jared Armington and Taylor (Schuyler) Black, both of Des Moines; great granddaughter, KaLiyah Ballentine, three step-children, Gary (Liz) Jones, Brad (Cindy) Jones, and Sue Edwards, all of NH; and seven step-grandchildren, Justin and Kyla Jones, Samantha, Madison & Maggie Edwards and Daniel and Christine, all of NH. sister, Nancy (Aurb) Yeakey of Des Moines and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Armington, his parents, and his brothers, Thomas and William.
Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
The family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice and Karen Acres Health Care Center for their kind and considerate care of our Father.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 13, 2019