David Leih
New Virginia - Services for David Edward Leih, 66, who passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Hewitt Cemetery, Indianola, IA
Dave is survived by his children, Bobbi (Jay) Smith, Steve (Molly) Leih, Julie (Mike) Backstrom; mother Betty Leih; grandchildren, Jack, Jamie and Nick Smith, and Tyler and Seth Backstrom. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Leih and brother, Bill Leih.
Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Overton Funeral Home. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 21, 2019