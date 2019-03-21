Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
New Virginia - Services for David Edward Leih, 66, who passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Hewitt Cemetery, Indianola, IA

Dave is survived by his children, Bobbi (Jay) Smith, Steve (Molly) Leih, Julie (Mike) Backstrom; mother Betty Leih; grandchildren, Jack, Jamie and Nick Smith, and Tyler and Seth Backstrom. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Leih and brother, Bill Leih.

Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Overton Funeral Home. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 21, 2019
