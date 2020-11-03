David M. Hill
Indianola - David M. Hill, 69, died peacefully at Westview Care Center on October 30, 2020. David was a retired Carlisle Police officer and a proud USMC Vietnam Veteran. Special thanks to the staff at Westview for their wonderful care of David over the last four plus years and to the staff of Suncrest Hospice that was most kind and caring to David over the past eight months.
Graveside service to be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Glendale Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.
To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.