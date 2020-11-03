1/1
David M. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David M. Hill

Indianola - David M. Hill, 69, died peacefully at Westview Care Center on October 30, 2020. David was a retired Carlisle Police officer and a proud USMC Vietnam Veteran. Special thanks to the staff at Westview for their wonderful care of David over the last four plus years and to the staff of Suncrest Hospice that was most kind and caring to David over the past eight months.

Graveside service to be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Glendale Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.

To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved