David M. Schomer
Des Moines - David Schomer, 68, passed away May 29, 2019, at Luther Park in Des Moines. He was born on April 11, 1951, in Harlan, Iowa, to Michael and Jean Schomer.
David is survived by his siblings, Gary Schomer, Bruce Schomer, Don Schomer, Jeanette Kirkpatrick, Charlotte Jaschke, and Marcene DeStefano; as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Schomer, and sister, Lois Morrow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Ave. in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Park Area Foundation in care of Highland Hardware or All Saints Catholic Church in loving memory of David.
A special thanks to Dorcia, Pavel, MuSu, and Jessica for the special care given to David over the years. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 31, 2019