David "Dave" McMurry
Grimes - David "Dave" Lee McMurry, age 73 of Grimes, Iowa passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.
He was born in Centerville, Iowa on March 23, 1947, the son of Haldean and Juanita (Head) McMurry. Dave spent his formative years in Promise City, graduating from Seymour High School.
Following his high school graduation, Dave was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country faithfully for two years, discharging from active duty in June of 1968. Dave continued his military commitment by serving in the Army Reserves from 1968-1972.
Dave was united in marriage to Mary Lou "Lou Lou" Lause in November of 1990. Dave and Mary Lou moved to Altoona in 1991, and made it their home until 2017. Dave loved spending time outdoors with his wife and best friend, Mary Lou, and enjoyed traveling in their RV full time.
Dave was employed with Dewey Ford for many years, working in the auto parts department. He also worked for Plaza RV in Bondurant for a couple of years. In retirement, Dave spent many years working the Summer months for Cutty's Des Moines Camping Club.
Dave loved spending time in the outdoors, especially time spent camping with family and friends. He was also considered an amazing cook, with the ability to prepare many different dishes, especially comfort foods enjoyed by many family and friends. Most importantly, Dave cherished his loving family and valued the time he spent with them.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou "Lou Lou" McMurry of Grimes, Iowa; two children, his son, Bryce (Sara) McMurry of Brighton, Colorado and his daughter, Blaine McMurry of Urbandale, Iowa; two grandchildren, Archer and Caine McMurry; two brothers, Cliff (Sandy) McMurry of Grinnell, Iowa and Mike McMurry of Centerville, Iowa; his sister, Cheryl (Jonnie) Fetters of Seymour, Iowa; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents.
According to family wishes, cremation has been accorded. Celebration of Life Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Mary Lou McMurry, to be determined at a later date, and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 S. 18th St., Centerville, Iowa, 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com
. Lange Funeral Home and Crematory in Centerville has been entrusted with caring for the family.