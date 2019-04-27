Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:45 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Ankeny - David M. Smith, 66, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m.- 3:45 p.m. with a rosary starting at 3:45 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E. First Street Ankeny, IA 50021). Burial will follow at Ankeny Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady's Immaculate Heart or the .

Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 27, 2019
