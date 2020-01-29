Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Resources
More Obituaries for David White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David N. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David N. White Obituary
David N. White

Des Moines - David Nelson White was born October 30, 1934 in Bondurant, Iowa to Vincent and Helen White. He graduated from Bondurant High School. David served in the US Army and worked as a machinist. He enjoyed working with his hands and tinkering. David was an avid dog lover.

David died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Des Moines Nursing and Rehab at the age of 85. He is survived by his children, Raymond "Davey" White, Bryan White, Doug (Tammy) White, Mark White, Tammy (Tim) Gandy, and Pammy Bolen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Helen White; siblings, Mike White and Frosty White; and the mother of his children, Lenna White.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, also at Hamilton's. Cremation will take place after the services. Burial of the urn will be at Bondurant Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of David.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -