David N. White
Des Moines - David Nelson White was born October 30, 1934 in Bondurant, Iowa to Vincent and Helen White. He graduated from Bondurant High School. David served in the US Army and worked as a machinist. He enjoyed working with his hands and tinkering. David was an avid dog lover.
David died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Des Moines Nursing and Rehab at the age of 85. He is survived by his children, Raymond "Davey" White, Bryan White, Doug (Tammy) White, Mark White, Tammy (Tim) Gandy, and Pammy Bolen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Helen White; siblings, Mike White and Frosty White; and the mother of his children, Lenna White.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, also at Hamilton's. Cremation will take place after the services. Burial of the urn will be at Bondurant Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of David.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020