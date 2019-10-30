|
David Ross Hamilton
David "Dave" Hamilton, born July 11, 1924, Indianola, Iowa, died Oct. 23, 2019, Des Moines. All who knew Dave would say he was intelligent, steady, generous, honest, kind, told the best jokes and was a true gentleman.
Early life: Won the healthiest baby boy contest at the 1926 Iowa State Fair. Worked in his father's grocery store. In high school, played football, basketball and trombone. Completed freshman year at Iowa State. Joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 as an aerial gunner on the B-17. Flew missions out of England in WWII.
Professional life: 1946 returned to Iowa State, graduated 1949 in civil engineering. Worked as a consulting engineer for portland cement companies. Dave made sure people knew that cement is only one component of concrete.
Personal life: Married Nadean Lind on Sept. 3, 1949. Four children: Mark, Lisa, Bradley and Eric. Lived on SW 31st Street until moving to Scottish Rite Park in 2006. Liked boating, sailing, golf, ping pong, shuffleboard, croquet and cards. Forever a Cyclone fan. A big band music lover--attended the Glenn Miller Festival for 20 years. Traveled extensively across the U.S. and internationally. Founding member of St. John's United Methodist Church. Member of the 8th Air Force Historical Society and American Society of Civil Engineers.
Dave was proceeded in death by his parents William Tyler Hamilton and Florence Ross Hamilton, wife (Charlotte) Nadean, son Eric, sister Janice Barnett and brother Ross Hamilton. Surviving are his children: Mark (Donna), Omaha; Lisa (Jon Shelness), Des Moines; Brad, Panora; grandchildren Christa (Sean Dawson), with great grandsons Tyler and Logan, Brooklyn, NY; Lindsay (Phil Elwood), Washington, DC; David White (Elizabeth), Des Moines; Emma White, Ames; and Molly Bannon (Phillip), Houston; his sister Irma Lou Day, San Jose, Cal.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2:00-4:00, Scottish Rite Park Penthouse, 2909 Woodland. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Glenn Miller Birthplace Society, 8th Air Force Historical Society or Iowa State University. Many thanks to his friends and the supportive staff at SRP.
May the twinkle in your eyes stay with you, and the love in your hearts never fade.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019