David Sande
Urbandale - David Sande, 66, passed away March 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.
David is survived by his wife, Vicky Sande; son, Jason (Katelyn) Sande; daughter, Heather Sande; grandchildren, Payton and Landon; his sisters, Shirley Ploegstra, Sharon (Ken) Thimmesch; brothers-in-law, Rick and Mike Ashby; mother-in-law, Mary Ashby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019