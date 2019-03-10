Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
time of sharing at Hamilton's
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sande
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Sande


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Sande Obituary
David Sande

Urbandale - David Sande, 66, passed away March 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.

David is survived by his wife, Vicky Sande; son, Jason (Katelyn) Sande; daughter, Heather Sande; grandchildren, Payton and Landon; his sisters, Shirley Ploegstra, Sharon (Ken) Thimmesch; brothers-in-law, Rick and Mike Ashby; mother-in-law, Mary Ashby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now