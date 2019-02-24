Resources
David Scott Swagler


Of Des Moines, Iowa - David Scott Swagler, 56, passed away on February 12, 2019 at his home in rural Polk County, Iowa. David was born on November 1st 1962 in Lansing, Michigan.

After serving in the Marine Corp. from 1980 to 1984 and being honorably discharged he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he began working in computer programming. He later moved back to Iowa to be closer to family and friends, working for various tech companies, most recently Xerox. David enjoyed coding, gaming, yoga and gardening.

David was preceded in death by his mother Sarah. He is survived by his father Arthur of Largo, Florida, brothers Michael of Des Moines and Ryan of Ankeny, nephew Joshua of Des Moines, and niece Marcy of Ankeny. David has extended family throughout the country including Kathy Brawner, Bill Pomeroy, Jim and Luanne Lebaron, Jan and Butch Ellis, Judi Swagler and Bill and Sue Nees, along with many cousins. Services will be held this summer in Lansing, Michigan, where he will be laid to rest.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
