|
|
David Streigle
Ames - David Warren Streigle, 67, passed away on February 23, at Mary Greeley Medical Center after a long battle with diabetes. A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, with the family to receive guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Stonebrook Community Church in Ames, Iowa. 3611 Eisenhower Ave. Ames, IA 50010 with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m, and service beginning at noon.
David was born on March 31, 1952 to Warren and Gracie Iona (Beall) Streigle in Washington, Iowa. David was a graduate of Sigourney High School's class of 1970. After high school David joined the Iowa National Guard and served until 1976. After his time in the Guard David was married and his daughter Stephanie was born. On November 8, 1986 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Kathy Sharp in New Sharon, Iowa. He would later adopt Kathy's children and raise them as his own. David's first love was his family, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
David's life work surrounded his love for the automotive industry. His long work history with Ford Dealerships spilled over into a personal hobby. His 1971 Ford Torino GT in Grabber Blue became his favorite lifelong project and eventually won many trophies and awards at car shows.
David touched many lives during his short time and will be remembered fondly by all of those who could call him a friend. He was gifted with the ability to talk to anyone like they were old friends just reliving a found memory. He enjoyed taking trips and seeing the world with his family, and loved to look back on the memories through photo albums thoughtfully prepared by his sister, Karen.
David is survived by his wife of 33 years Kathy; children; son: Chris (Andrea) Streigle of Iowa and their children Tarron, Triston, and Tayanna, son: Tony (Robin) Streigle of Iowa and their children; Madison Jeno (Tristan), Blake, Aliya, Gabby, Evy, and Malachi, daughter: Stephanie (Michael) Sorum of Nebraska and their children, Caden and Delaney, and daughter: Monica (Doug) Bland of Colorado and their children, Casandra and Devin. David also leaves behind his sisters Janet (Gary), Martin, and Karen (Frank) Liebl, and many nieces and nephews. Not to be left out is Dave's beloved Toby David who often served as his unofficial service dog and remained a faithful companion for the last 16 years.
David was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Iona Streigle and his in-laws James and Bernice Sharp.
Online condolences directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020