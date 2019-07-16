Services
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
2900 Hoover Ave
Ames, IA
Vigil
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
2900 Hoover Ave
Ames, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
2900 Hoover Ave
Ames, IA
David Temple Obituary
David Temple

Ames - David Eugene Temple, 74, of Ames, completed his journey to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the tender care of the Israel Family Hospice House. Dave's family will greet visitors at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Ave, Ames, Thursday evening, July 18 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a vigil service beginning at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10:30am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. A private burial for family will be held at a later date at the Ames Municipal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences are welcome at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019
