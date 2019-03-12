|
|
David V. Burt
Des Moines - David Vogel Burt, 71, passed away at home on March 10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, March 14 at Plymouth Congregational Church of which he was a member since 1998. Interment will be held at Masonic Cemetery.
David was born on July 23, 1947 in Omaha, Nebraska to parents, Peter and Ann (Vogel) Burt. He graduated from North High School in Omaha in 1965. He went to Midlands Junior College in Nebraska, where he was on the wrestling team. In 1967 he transferred to Drake University and joined Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. While at Drake he worked as a bartender at So's Your Mother, a popular campus pub and he also helped financially support Peggy's and the West End. He graduated in 1969 with a BS in Actuarial Science. After graduation he enlisted in the US Army during Vietnam and spent his time at Ft. Lee in Virginia. After being honorably discharged he returned to Des Moines and started work as an insurance examiner for the State of Iowa, where he met his future wife, Jean Mason. They were married on March 18, 1978 and made their home in Des Moines where they raised their three children, Elizabeth, Emily and Sam. He transitioned to the private sector and worked for Continental Western Life for several years and retired from Homesteader's Life Insurance Company in 2012.
Dave remained a fan of Drake Athletics and the Drake Relays. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan and enjoyed playing bridge at the Bridge House. He loved spending time with his grandsons and taking family and friends fishing at his farm pond. Growing up, his uncle was track manager at Aksarben Horse Track in Omaha and Dave began his love for analyzing race horses, which he passed on to all of his children.
Dave is survived by his children, Elizabeth (Nick) Elliott of West Des Moines, Emily (Brian) Rayhons of Adel and Sam Burt of Phoenix, AZ and his grandsons, Joe and Eli Elliott and Jack Rayhons. He was preceded in death by, parents; his wife, Jean and a sister, Barbara Burt.
Memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, where he volunteered. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019