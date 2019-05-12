|
|
David Wayne Wilson
West Des Moines - David Wayne Wilson, 63, passed away peacefully on May 8 at Kavanaugh House in Des Moines.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 520 N.W. 36th St. in Ankeny. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Born in Des Moines to Leo and Kathryn (Twit) Wilson, David was a lifelong resident of Central Iowa, graduating from Ankeny High School in 1973. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and was happiest when traveling to baseball games and collecting baseball memorabilia. He attended baseball games in nearly every MLB stadium.
David spent his career working in security for various companies including K-Mart, Target, and Securitas. He also worked for HyVee for over 25 years, and filed scouting reports for multiple MLB teams including the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.
David is survived by his daughter Amy Knoll of Roland; mother Kathryn (Gerald) Schaudt of Marshalltown; sisters Diana Rosenberg and Lisa Wilson both of West Des Moines; Lynn (Jim) Fritz of Bellingham, WA; grandsons, Sam & Jake Knoll; niece, Tricia (Chris) Paliswiat; three nephews, Barry (Jenna) Rosenberg, Evan and Aaron Fritz; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leo, and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019