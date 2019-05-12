Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
520 N.W. 36th Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
520 N.W. 36th Street
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne Wilson


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Wayne Wilson Obituary
David Wayne Wilson

West Des Moines - David Wayne Wilson, 63, passed away peacefully on May 8 at Kavanaugh House in Des Moines.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope, 520 N.W. 36th St. in Ankeny. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Born in Des Moines to Leo and Kathryn (Twit) Wilson, David was a lifelong resident of Central Iowa, graduating from Ankeny High School in 1973. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and was happiest when traveling to baseball games and collecting baseball memorabilia. He attended baseball games in nearly every MLB stadium.

David spent his career working in security for various companies including K-Mart, Target, and Securitas. He also worked for HyVee for over 25 years, and filed scouting reports for multiple MLB teams including the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

David is survived by his daughter Amy Knoll of Roland; mother Kathryn (Gerald) Schaudt of Marshalltown; sisters Diana Rosenberg and Lisa Wilson both of West Des Moines; Lynn (Jim) Fritz of Bellingham, WA; grandsons, Sam & Jake Knoll; niece, Tricia (Chris) Paliswiat; three nephews, Barry (Jenna) Rosenberg, Evan and Aaron Fritz; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leo, and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now