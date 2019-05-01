|
David Whisenand
Des Moines - David Alan Whisenand, 51, of Des Moines passed away April 27, 2019.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens funeral home(4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held 6 to 8:00p.m., Friday, May 3rd, also at the funeral home.
David was born July 7, 1967 in Des Moines, and graduated from East High School in Des Moines.
David is survived by his fiancée, Tonja Kilby; his parents, Robert and Sandra Whisenand; brothers, Bobby Jr. (Lori Riel) and Donnie (Diana); cousins, Pam and Eddie Killen; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019