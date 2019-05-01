Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Whisenand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Whisenand


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Whisenand Obituary
David Whisenand

Des Moines - David Alan Whisenand, 51, of Des Moines passed away April 27, 2019.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Ankeny Memorial Gardens funeral home(4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held 6 to 8:00p.m., Friday, May 3rd, also at the funeral home.

David was born July 7, 1967 in Des Moines, and graduated from East High School in Des Moines.

David is survived by his fiancée, Tonja Kilby; his parents, Robert and Sandra Whisenand; brothers, Bobby Jr. (Lori Riel) and Donnie (Diana); cousins, Pam and Eddie Killen; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now