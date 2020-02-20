|
David Williams
Urbandale - David Williams, 79 of Urbandale passed away on February 18, 2020. A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale.
David is survived by his wife, Kay Williams; children, Liz (John Webb) Williams Webb, Pat (Meghan Glennon) Williams; step-children, Jackie Aldrich, Patti (Mark) Cooper, Doug (Judy) Thorpe, David (Vickie) Thorpe; stepdaughter-in-law, Gina Thorpe; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A full obituary can be viewed at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020