David Worthington
Des Moines - David M. Worthington, 74, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on Monday July 13, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines.
David was born on November 25, 1945, in Pleasantville, Iowa. He was first born of four children to Carroll Jay and Jean D. (Shoemaker) Worthington. David was a 1963 graduate of Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville. Following graduation, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge. He later attended Des Moines Area Community College. In his younger years he enjoyed waterskiing, skiing in the mountains, and traveling with Kathy and his children to Colorado where they later became residents in Arvada, CO for four and a half years before moving back to Des Moines in 1974. He was a general contractor up to the age of 47 when he retired due to heart and health complications. Later in life, he spent the majority of his time reading inspirational books written by John Eldredge and Joel Osteen. He also read the complete Bible. In these later years, he became very faith oriented and enjoyed praying. He began to attend Hope Lutheran Church in West Des Moines, Iowa with Kathy on Saturday nights. He loved the time he and Kathy were able to spend with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren who visited regularly. He loved family gatherings during the holidays. As a farm boy growing up, he learned the new city life and enjoyed the wonders of shopping on Amazon and driving new cars.
David is survived by Kathryn "Kathy" Worthington, his lifelong love and partner whom he joined in marriage on April 27, 1965; their children, William Worthington (Shelley) of Dakota Dunes, SD, David Christopher Worthington (Jennifer) of Cumming, Linnette Castillo (Lou) of Urbandale, and Valerie Worthington-Minnick (Edward III) of Urbandale. Papa Dave and Grammy especially enjoyed any time they spent with their grandchildren, Miles, Jules, Ruby, Cole, Jordyn (Sterling), Mackenzie, Madison (Joshua), Hannah, Gavin, Lola, Madeline and Patrick and their great-grandchildren, Sophia, Emma, Angelynn, Adelynn, Ruth and Hank. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Janice Follmer (Wayne) of Highlands Ranch, CO; brother-in-law, Bill Carter of Lacona; his uncle, Craig Worthington (Lanny) of Ames; Aunt Roseanne Johnson (David) of Macon, MO, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death most recently by his beloved daughter, Trinette Worthington of Grimes; his sister, Shirley Dene Carter of Lacona, his brothers, Jeffrey of Indianola and Ronald (Infant); his grandparents, Floyd and Frankie Shoemaker, Howard and Ethyl Worthington; his parents, Jean and Carroll Worthington; uncles, Larry and Max, and his aunt, Shirley Crane. The Worthington Family would like to give thanks to all those at Iowa Heart, the VA, and Mercy Medical Center for all their hard work and dedication to doing what they could throughout his life. They would also like to give thanks to David VanGinkel, who was a close friend to David and Kathy.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Iowa Public Radio, Iowa PBS or the Animal Rescue League.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery. For those unable to attend, a livestream link to view the service will be available (just prior to 1:30 p.m.) on David's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
, where you may also leave online condolences.