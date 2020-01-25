|
|
Dawn Michelle (Andersen) Waser
West Des Moines (Formerly Norwalk) - Dawn, age 48, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines surrounded by her family and friends. A Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28 from 5-7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, January 29 at 2 p.m. at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. To send condolences or flowers, please go to www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Dawn Michelle (Andersen) Waser, born to Barb (Carlson) Andersen and Brad Andersen on May 1, 1971 in Des Moines Iowa, was the oldest of three daughters. Dawn attended Norwalk schools, graduating with the class of 1989. She participated in many sports throughout high school including track and softball. She worked at Norwest Bank immediately following graduation and worked various different occupations, which led her to her passion of working in IT. Most recently, Dawn worked for Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Sheild of Iowa as a data analyst.
Dawn loved vacationing, specifically on the beach, traveling to Mexico, the Carribean and Colorado. She enjoyed attending concerts, bike riding, swimming, playing volley ball, participating in recreational leagues and watching football. Dawn was a huge Denver Broncos fan and cheered for them relentlessly. Dawn had many loves in her life including her two children, Jonah and Kara Waser, and her dog, Cotton. She and the kids enjoyed spending time together, watching movies, swimming, camping and attending the kids' school activities. Dawn enjoyed camping so much she had a group of friends that would travel and camp with her. They drove wherever their campers would take them. Dawn and her friends even made wine, they lovingly named, The Four Biatches Wine.
Dawn is survived by her mother, Barb Andersen; her father, Brad Andersen; her son, Jonah Waser; daughter, Kara Waser; two sister's, Lori (Brent) Merkley and Melissa Andersen (Ryan Higdon); nieces and nephews, Alex & Darrian Merkley and Hailey & Ethan Higdon; and a host of loved family and friends.
Dawn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Willard & Evelyn Carlson and Hans & Norma Andersen and many other beloved family and friends.
Memorials may be made directly to the family for Dawn's children.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020