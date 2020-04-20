|
Dean D. Phipps
Des Moines - Dean D. Phipps, 74, passed away April 19, 2020 at his home.
Dean was born May 12, 1945 in Des Moines to Dean and Bonnie (Burton) Phipps. He attended Norwalk High School. Dean was an elevator mechanic for many years. He was a local legend in the world of pool and golf. Dean enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an animated story teller and had a great sense of humor.
Dean is survived by his sons, Dean (Julie) Phipps and Dan (Sheri) Phipps; daughter, Deanna (Kevin) Thorn; siblings, Bev (Reinhard), Rick (Becky), Albert (Judy) and Alan (Janean); 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ronda; his parents; brother, Joe Lee (Gerry).
The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, guests will be asked to rotate in and out of the building accordingly.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020