Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Phipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean D. Phipps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean D. Phipps Obituary
Dean D. Phipps

Des Moines - Dean D. Phipps, 74, passed away April 19, 2020 at his home.

Dean was born May 12, 1945 in Des Moines to Dean and Bonnie (Burton) Phipps. He attended Norwalk High School. Dean was an elevator mechanic for many years. He was a local legend in the world of pool and golf. Dean enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an animated story teller and had a great sense of humor.

Dean is survived by his sons, Dean (Julie) Phipps and Dan (Sheri) Phipps; daughter, Deanna (Kevin) Thorn; siblings, Bev (Reinhard), Rick (Becky), Albert (Judy) and Alan (Janean); 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ronda; his parents; brother, Joe Lee (Gerry).

The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, guests will be asked to rotate in and out of the building accordingly.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -