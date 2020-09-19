1/1
Dean Dutton
Dean Dutton

Des Moines - Dean Dutton, 95, passed away September 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines with the praying of the rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Augustin Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.

Additional obituary information will be published soon.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
