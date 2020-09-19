Dean Dutton
Des Moines - Dean Dutton, 95, passed away September 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines with the praying of the rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Augustin Catholic Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.
Additional obituary information will be published soon.