|
|
Dean E. Calkins, Sr.
Des Moines - Dean E. Calkins, Sr., 71, Des Moines, Iowa, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Dean was born May 17, 1948 in Des Moines to William and Ruby (Cross) Calkins. He attended East High School before joining the U. S. Army. He served in Vietnam from 1966-1969. After living in Ohio and Texas he returned to Des Moines in 1984. He worked as a service man for Wilbert Vault Company and later as a truck driver for Architectural Arts.
Dean liked being outdoors fishing, gardening, grilling and riding his Harley. He whittled, drew pictures and enjoyed woodworking. Louis L'Amour western novels and old west movies rounded out his interests.
Dean was devoted to his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Vicky Ledlie Collins of Des Moines; five children, Dean Jr., Shane (Danielle), Brandon, Megan Calkins (Rick Heimbaugh), Alex (Crystal) all of Des Moines; six step children; eight grandchildren and 16 step-grandchildren; numerous step great grandchildren; siblings, Linda Crawford, Jimmy (Debbie) , Ray, Dale (Debbie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, William, Janet, Cheryl, and Sandy McFarland.
The family wishes to thank WesleyLife, especially Chris, Wendy, Elizabeth and Emily, for their kindness and care.
Due to the ten person gathering limit, an intermittent visitation will be held for Dean from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, Friday, May 8, 2020 at Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317. Attendees will remain in their vehicles, in line, under the portico and enter the building for viewing once the car in front of them has exited.
Dean's funeral service will be live-streamed on Friday, May 8, 2020, around 1:30 pm from Grandview Park Funeral Home. A link will be shared shortly before 1:30 pm at the top of his obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.IlesCares.com
Interment in the Veterans Section of Laurel Hill Cemetery, Des Moines, will follow the funeral service.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020