Dean Edward Eckerman
Dean Edward Eckerman was born on January 28, 1936 and died in the early morning hours on October 29, 2019 due to cancer, at Veterans Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
A mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th, Des Moines, Iowa at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Dean is survived by his children: Beth (Ray) Jasinski, Joshua Eckerman, Ted (Starlyn) Eckerman, and Clint (Lia) Eckerman; his former wife and best friend Darlene Eckerman; and his grandchildren Jayden (Brianna) Goulding, Noah Eckerman, Cole Eckerman, Sydney Eckerman, and Colton Eckerman; and his brothers Jerry (MaryLou) Eckerman, Paul (Helen) Eckerman, and Keith Eckerman, and his sister Karen (Don) Tye.
Dean served in the Army as a radar operator at Ft. Meade, Maryland. He graduated from Wichita State University and worked as an accountant for several years before joining the IRS as an Internal Revenue agent.
In his last few days he was surrounded by his family who stayed close by his bedside night and day, made sure he had what he needed and kept him in conversation sharing memories together.
Dean will be forever loved and forever missed.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019