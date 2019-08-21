Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Dean G. Roudabush


1933 - 2019
Dean G. Roudabush Obituary
Dean G. Roudabush, age 86, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Services were held Monday, August 5, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home in Grove City, Ohio.

He was born January 5, 1933 in Brooklyn, Iowa, to John and Ruth (Dayton) Roudabush. He graduated with the class of 1950 from Brooklyn High School. On September 7, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mary Jane Reida. Dean served his country in the United States Air Force. He was an avid golfer and loved his Iowa Hawkeyes.

Dean is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Jane, brothers Roger (Nancy) Roudabush, Loren (Carol) Roudabush, and Lyle (Carolyn) Roudabush, sons Mike (Sheri) Roudabush, Greg (Denise) Roudabush, Scott Roudabush, and Brian (Kathy) Roudabush, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many loving extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Jamie Roudabush.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019
