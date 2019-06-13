|
Dean Keith Veenschoten
Johnston - Even though Dean Veenschoten, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, passed away to our Father in heaven on June 6, 2019, his love, wisdom, caring, helping others, and great sense of humor will live on in the hearts and minds of his family, friends and all the lives he touched and helped.
He was surrounded by his loving family who hugged him and said their "I'll always love you" farewells. Dean is survived by his wife Mary Jean, his children, Sheryl Marx, husband Peter, Dee Anne Stiles, husband Grant, John Veenschoten, wife Dawn, his grandchildren Ryan Merriman, John Altschul, Stephanie Fever, Kristin Coulson, Annie Altschul, Michael, Mason, Karson Veenschoten, and great grandchildren Dominic and Daniella Merriman. He is preceded by his parents, John and Nellie Veenschoten and his sisters Frances Buchmann and Hazel Gordon.
Dean and his wife, Mary Jean starred in one of the greatest love stories that started over seventy years ago. Dean and Mary Jean grew up in Highland Park Christian Church. Dean enlisted in the Marines at age seventeen and left two years later as a sergeant. They married a year later, had three children and their love kept on growing throughout the years. He cherished his loving wife and family.
Dean built an outstanding career, from a City of Des Moines fireman to a successful realtor (owner of Home Realty), builder and real estate developer. He helped many people build their dream homes. As Johnston Chamber of Commerce president, he played a key role in the development of the 86th Street Exit connection to I-35, which helps many drivers every day. He made a positive difference helping under privileged children, and considered his greatest accomplishments to be offering help and love to his family, friends and community.
The Celebration Service of Dean's life will be held Saturday, June 15, at Meredith Drive Reformed Church - 5128 Meredith Dr., Des Moines, Iowa - from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., followed by a luncheon.
Memorial gifts in Dean's honor can be made to: Meredith Drive Reformed Church, 1 515 276-4901. Online condolences are welcome at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019