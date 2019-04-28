Services
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
219-362-3100
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Iowa Veteran's Cemetery
Van Meter
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean L. Davidson


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dean L. Davidson Obituary
Dean L. Davidson

La Porte, IN. - 82, of LaPorte, IN, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019. He was born January 15, 1937 in Wannaska, MN, to Martin and Irene (Palm) Davidson. He was a maintenance supervisor at Firestone in Des Moines from 1964-1985. Dean enjoyed his family and many hobbies including flying, woodworking, and being in the outdoors.

On May 14, 1960 in Des Moines, he married Judith Mullen, who survives. Also surviving are his three children, Larry (Beth) Davidson of Des Moines, IA; Darla (Aryl) Aldred of LaPorte, IN; and Diana (Steve) Dix of Fayetteville, GA; five grandchildren, three nephews, and two nieces. Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother and sister, and one nephew.

Services will be held at Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Van Meter, IA at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now