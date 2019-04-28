|
Dean L. Davidson
La Porte, IN. - 82, of LaPorte, IN, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019. He was born January 15, 1937 in Wannaska, MN, to Martin and Irene (Palm) Davidson. He was a maintenance supervisor at Firestone in Des Moines from 1964-1985. Dean enjoyed his family and many hobbies including flying, woodworking, and being in the outdoors.
On May 14, 1960 in Des Moines, he married Judith Mullen, who survives. Also surviving are his three children, Larry (Beth) Davidson of Des Moines, IA; Darla (Aryl) Aldred of LaPorte, IN; and Diana (Steve) Dix of Fayetteville, GA; five grandchildren, three nephews, and two nieces. Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother and sister, and one nephew.
Services will be held at Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Van Meter, IA at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019