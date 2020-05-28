Dean L. ScheuermannDes Moines - Dean L. Scheuermann, 79, of Des Moines passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines, with private family and burial following.Dean owned and operated the Waveland Barber Shop in Des Moines from 1969-2013.Dean is survived by his wife Mary Jo, sons, Bradley Dean (Cathy) Scheuermann, Kevin Lee Scheuermann, daughter Kathy Ann (Tony) Gannaway, three grandchildren, two step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren, brother Eugene (Jan) Scheuermann, sister Charlene (Craig) Tingwald, and a brother-in-law Gary (Tina) Fell. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Ann Rice, daughter-in-law Denise DeFrancisco-Scheuermann, brother-in-law Bob E. Rice and niece Stephanie Scheuermann-Hossman.