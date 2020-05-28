Dean L. Scheuermann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean L. Scheuermann

Des Moines - Dean L. Scheuermann, 79, of Des Moines passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines, with private family and burial following.

Dean owned and operated the Waveland Barber Shop in Des Moines from 1969-2013.

Dean is survived by his wife Mary Jo, sons, Bradley Dean (Cathy) Scheuermann, Kevin Lee Scheuermann, daughter Kathy Ann (Tony) Gannaway, three grandchildren, two step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren, brother Eugene (Jan) Scheuermann, sister Charlene (Craig) Tingwald, and a brother-in-law Gary (Tina) Fell. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Ann Rice, daughter-in-law Denise DeFrancisco-Scheuermann, brother-in-law Bob E. Rice and niece Stephanie Scheuermann-Hossman.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Westover Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved