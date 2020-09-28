1/1
Dean Lande
1946 - 2020
Dean Lande

Huxley, Iowa - Dean Lande age 74, of Huxley, Iowa passed away at his home on Monday, September 28, 2020 with Diane by his side. A gathering of friends and family will be 4-6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 (we would ask that you would use face coverings and social distance due to Covid 19 requirements.) at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa. A private family graveside service will be on Friday at Fjeldberg Cemetery in Huxley.

Dean was born February 1, 1946 to George and Arlene (Hill) Lande in Des Moines, Iowa. Dean graduated from Ballard High School in 1964. Dean enjoyed working around the family farm. He married Diane Veland in 1972 and the couple made their home in Huxley. Dean was employed at Ames Ready Mix for 45 years which allowed him to run every piece of equipment in the plant. Dean was also very active in farming and in the spring and fall you could catch him at the farm working and being a land stewart. Dean never attended college but was truly knowledgeable in many areas and had opinion. Those that spent time with him would soon know his opinions. Dean always had time to spend a day at the lake and enjoyed encouraging his friends to learn how to water ski. Dean was a member of Fjeldberg Lutheran Church in Huxley and was involved on the cemetery board where he and Homer Kalsem spearheaded the job of straightening over 70 headstones. Some were too big for them to handle, so they recruited help. They also got the lighting under way, which took many helping hands. Dean had great pride in those projects all to give all who visited the cemetery a positive impression.

Dean is survived by his wife, Diane Lande, sister, Gloria (Ernie) Wilkening, sister-in-law, Judy Lande and nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Lande in 2011.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Fjeldberg Cemetery of Huxley, Iowa or Mary Greeley Hospice of Ames, Iowa.

Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
