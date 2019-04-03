Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
McLaren's Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean M. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dean M. Johnson Obituary
Dean M. Johnson

Des Moines - Dean M. Johnson passed away on April 2, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel with burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Marion Radnich; step-son, Michael (Sally) Ladd; granddaughter, Heidi (Tim) Owen and a great granddaughter, Taylor Owen. Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Bernita.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Online condolences and expression of sympathy can be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Johnson family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now