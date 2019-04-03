|
|
Dean M. Johnson
Des Moines - Dean M. Johnson passed away on April 2, 2019 at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel with burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Marion Radnich; step-son, Michael (Sally) Ladd; granddaughter, Heidi (Tim) Owen and a great granddaughter, Taylor Owen. Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Bernita.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Online condolences and expression of sympathy can be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Johnson family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019