|
|
Dean Montgomery
Brooklyn - Dean Montgomery, 93, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 . Funeral Service: 1:30 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Brooklyn, Iowa. Burial: Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn with a Masonic Service at 5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Semper Fi Fund, or the .
Survivors include his daughter, Mary Lang (Craig) of Brooklyn, his son Michael Montgomery (Mary) of Knoxville, and a brother Max Montgomery of Ankeny. Dean was a 50 + year member of Masonic Lodge # 174.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 17, 2019