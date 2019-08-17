Services
Kloster Funeral Home
605 Jackson Street
Brooklyn, IA 52211
641-522-9250
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
605 Jackson Street
Brooklyn, IA 52211
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
605 Jackson Street
Brooklyn, IA 52211
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Brooklyn, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Montgomery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean Montgomery Obituary
Dean Montgomery

Brooklyn - Dean Montgomery, 93, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 . Funeral Service: 1:30 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Brooklyn, Iowa. Burial: Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn with a Masonic Service at 5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Semper Fi Fund, or the .

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Lang (Craig) of Brooklyn, his son Michael Montgomery (Mary) of Knoxville, and a brother Max Montgomery of Ankeny. Dean was a 50 + year member of Masonic Lodge # 174.

Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now