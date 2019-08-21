|
|
Dean Montgomery
Brooklyn - Dean Montgomery, age 93, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Brooklyn, Iowa. Funeral Service: 1:30 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Brooklyn, Iowa with Rev. Bernard Nti officiating. Burial will be in Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 2 to 5 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn with a Masonic Service to be held at 5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Semper Fi Fund, or the .
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Lang (Craig) of Brooklyn, a son Michael Montgomery (Mary) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Jessica Bloomberg (Justin) of Cumming, Chase Lang (Sylvona) of Shueyville, Dane Lang of Brooklyn, Sarah Hosack (Tom) of West Des Moines, Cade Lang (Katie) of Brooklyn, and James Montgomery (Lesley) of Norwalk; great-grandchildren, Carsynn and Cael Lang of Shueyville, Lydia, Carah, Callen and Veda Bloomberg of Cumming, Emma Weeks and Forest Lang of Brooklyn, Evelyn and Lucy Hosack of West Des Moines, and Lily Montgomery of Norwalk. Also surviving is a brother Max Montgomery of Ankeny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marilyn in 2012, an infant daughter DeAnn, and a brother William Montgomery.
Dean James Montgomery was born June 23, 1926 in rural Brooklyn, Iowa, the son of William Albert Montgomery and Ramona Scott Montgomery. He graduated from the Brooklyn High School in 1944, and served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46 as an airplane crew chief stationed in Okinawa, Japan. When he returned to the Brooklyn area he was employed with the county road crew, working on bridges. Dean was united in marriage to Marilyn Read on September 22, 1951 at her family home north of Brooklyn. The couple made their home in Brooklyn where he was employed with Surge Dairy Products as a sales and service representative for over 30 years, retiring in 1985.
Dean was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn, serving on committees and holding many offices. He served on the Brooklyn City Council for 21 years. Dean was a member of the Masonic Lodge #174 and the American Legion Post #294. He and his uncle Wally Scott established the first trap shooting club in Brooklyn. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in Ontario, Canada and Branson. He also liked his "Chicago Cubs" baseball. His work allowed yearly trips, including Hawaii and South America. Dean was a child of the Depression era, and his life and work ethic reflected his upbringing.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 21, 2019