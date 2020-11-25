Dean "Killer" Osborn



Urbandale - Dean "Killer" Osborn died of Covid on November 18, 2020. There will be no services at this time. Jesse James, a very close friend, wrote on Instagram- "He was such a real friend through good and bad times" and is greatly saddened he will no longer be able to talk to him.



Killer, was in the car business for forty years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diana. His daughter, Kim, son - in law, Shawn, and granddaughter's, Amber and Lily Leader. He will be missed. RIP









