1/1
Dean "Killer" Osborn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean "Killer" Osborn

Urbandale - Dean "Killer" Osborn died of Covid on November 18, 2020. There will be no services at this time. Jesse James, a very close friend, wrote on Instagram- "He was such a real friend through good and bad times" and is greatly saddened he will no longer be able to talk to him.

Killer, was in the car business for forty years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diana. His daughter, Kim, son - in law, Shawn, and granddaughter's, Amber and Lily Leader. He will be missed. RIP




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved