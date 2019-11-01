Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Za-Ga-Zig Shrine
Altoona, IA
Dean R. Higgins


1941 - 2019
Des Moines - Dean Higgins, 78, died October 31, 2019, with his family by his side at the Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12 PM at the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine in Altoona, Iowa.

Dean was born April 16, 1941 in Woodbine, Iowa to Edward and Velma (Graves) Higgins.

He retired in 1999 after 36 years in the elevator construction business.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Higgins; children Jeana (Alec) Palmitier of Madrid, Lisa Higgins of Des Moines, and Nick (Angie) Gile-Petefish of Des Moines; grandchildren Daniel Petefish, Sadie Williams, Andrew Sullwold, LClp Jonathan Sullwold, Harlee Palmitier, and Dawson Palmitier; sister Grace (John) Shafer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Velma Higgins and infant brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to ARL (Animal Rescue League) or Taylor House Hospice in Dean's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
