Dean SandstoeMonroe - Dean Sandstoe passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Unity Point after suffering a massive stroke at the New Pioneer Gun Club. He was born on May 8, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa, to parents Marjorie and Leon Sandstoe. His professional career started with the office systems division of Remington Rand. Dean was President and one of the founders of Office Systems Division, Inc until his death.His love for family and friends was foremost in everything he did. He was constantly finding ways to improve the lives of those he cared about. He remained active in associations that provided conservation of habitat and wildlife. He was a founding member of the Iowa Capitol Chapter of Pheasants Forever. The Mid Iowa Chapter of Ducks Unlimited was an interest as well. Several of his favorite places to be was their cottage in northwestern Ontario fishing, chasing fields of pheasants in South Dakota, goose hunting in Manitoba, quail in Kansas and duck hunting in green timber Arkansas.He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Brad (Kim), and granddaughter Brooke. Dean was preceded in death by his parents and grandson T.J. Sandstoe.