Dean Stall


1929 - 2020
Dean Stall Obituary
Dean Stall

Elkhart - Dean M Stall, 90, of Elkhart, passed away April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Dean was born August 30, 1929 on a farm near Grimes, Iowa. Thus, began what would be his life's occupation. He graduated from Ankeny High School, class of 1947. He served in the Korean War (1952-1954). He married Ruth E. Law in 1958 and they started married life on the farm where Ruth was born, and where he continued to live after her death in 2015. They raised three children along with uncountable quantities of grain and livestock. He spent the rest of his life involved with farming.

Dean is survived by his three children; Ray (Shari) Stall of Huxley, Sue (Al) Burnes of Clive, and Del (Robyn) Stall of Elkhart; as well as 6 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; a sister, Beverly (Jerry) Allen of Hawaii; and many other relatives and friends. All will mourn the space in their lives where he used to be.

Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
