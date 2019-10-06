Services
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
(515) 386-2171
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
View Map
Dean Thompson Obituary
Dean Thompson

Ankeny, formerly of Grand Junction, IA - Memorial services for Dean Thompson, 89, of Ankeny, formerly of Grand Junction, IA will be held at 5:00pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Following the 5:00pm service, the family will visit with friends until 7:00pm. Memorials in his name may be given to the family.

Dean Thompson died October 3, 2019. Survivors include three children: Paula Carrick of Harvey, ND; Lynda Geopfert of Linden, IA; and Lance Thompson of Des Moines, IA; sisters: Ardis Kiner of Grand Junction, IA and Dora Lee Morley of Caldwell, ID; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home 515-386-2171
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019
