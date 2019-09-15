Services
Dean Vannoy


1930 - 2019
Dean Vannoy Obituary
Dean Vannoy

Bondurant - Dean Vannoy, 88, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was born December 22, 1930 in Wapello County to Thomas and Josie (Ward) Vannoy.

Dean was a sheet metal worker for Local 45 and retired after 30 years. He owned and helped operate Lucille's Garden Center in Bondurant for 50 years with his wife. He loved to tinker and play with his Cushman scooters, Model T's and gas pumps. He belonged to Midwest Old Thresher's - Mt. Pleasant where he had a steam engine for 40 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Lucille; children, Sherrill (Don) Raitt, Rod Vannoy, Les (Brenda) Vannoy, Dennis Vannoy, Mark Vannoy, and Donna (Roland) Weatherman; son-in-law, Gary Garner; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carole Renaud; sisters, Frances Higden, Phyllis Kopsieker and Shirley Shulz; and his parents.

Per his wishes, no formal services are planned.

Memorials may be directed to the ARL of Iowa in care of Lucille Vannoy, PO Box 342, Altoona, IA 50009.

Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
