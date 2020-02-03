|
Dean Williams
Stuart - Dean Williams, 80 of Stuart passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Friday, February 7th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Stuart. Memorial service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, February 8th at the First Congregational Church of Stuart. Burial will be at South Oak Grove Cemetery in Stuart. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020