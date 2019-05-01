|
Deanna D. Austin
Des Moines - Deanna D. Austin, 64, beloved daughter of Melba L. Harp, and Theodore (Teddy) Goode, transitioned peacefully to Heaven, surrounded by family, on April 25, 2019 in Des Moines, IA. Born May 11, 1954, in Baltimore, Md., Deanna was the oldest of 4 children. At a young age, Deanna was determined and strong willed. She lived her life in the same manner. She was a beautiful, loving, wife and a wonderful mother, full of compassion. She married Darwin Austin in 1996; they celebrated 25 plus years together. Their bond was truly special, sharing their love and sense of humor with each other daily.
She graduated from East High School, Youngstown, OH, in 1972, and Kirkwood Community College, Iowa, receiving her Associates Degree in 2008. She retired in 2016, having worked in the customer service field, most of her life. She continuously enhanced her skills and was extremely tech savvy. She was an avid reader, who loved to sing, and dance. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, watching movies, sunsets and shopping with her daughter. She enjoyed traveling, having visited Toronto, London and numerous cities throughout her lifetime. Her smile would brighten your day.
Her favorite saying was "God is Good".
Deanna is preceded in death by her parents, Melba L. Harp, and Theodore (Teddy) Goode.
To mourn her passing are; husband; Darwin Austin, children; Tasha N. Goode, and Teon (Taizeen) Goode, sister; Danita (Ricardo) Heard, brothers; Martinez Goode, and Paul Goode, grandchildren; Cameron Goode, Daniel Goode, and Cataleya Goode-Romo, nephews; Quentin Heard and Xavion Heard, niece; Teal Goode, and a host of other family, and friends.
Henderson's Funeral Home, in Des Moines, will be handling the arrangements. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019, at 2pm for family and friends.
Upon her request her remains will be cremated.
Mom was loved by so many people, she will be deeply missed. Our bond was beyond special.
God Bless you. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" We love you and we will miss you always and forever.
Love, Your Family
Published in Des Moines Register on May 1, 2019