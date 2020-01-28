|
Deanna Henson
Nevada - Deanna Schooley Henson, 57, passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Hospital on January 25, 2020. Deanna was born March 4, 1962 to Robert L. and Karen J. Schooley. She graduated from East High School in 1981. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cross-stitching, going to auctions with her husband, church, singing, serving as a caregiver, and helping those in need.
She is survived by her husband Terry Henson, stepsons Terrance (Danyele) and Joseph Henson as well as stepgrandchildren Hayden and Ryder Henson, father Robert L. Schooley, sisters Leanne McNichols, Joann (Rocky) Burgett, and Suzanne (Tim) Rutz, a cluster of nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Lee Town Assembly Church, 2720 State Avenue, Des Moines. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020