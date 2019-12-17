|
|
Deb Kieler
Swan - A Celebration of Deb's Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Memorial Hall, in Pleasantville, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Marion County Special Olympics (P.O. Box 115 - Pleasantville, IA 50225) or to Autism Speaks. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Those left to honor Deb's memory include her husband, Jeremiah Patton; mother, Betty Kieler; sister, Susan (Shawn) Matthews; nephew, T.J. Matthews; niece, Stacey (Justin) Trevillyan and many aunts, uncles, cousin, friends and colleagues.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019