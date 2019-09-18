|
|
Debbie "The Corn Queen" Fleenor
Des Moines - Debbie Fleenor, 58, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, September 9, 2019.
Debbie, raised in Bunceton, MO was a vibrant woman who was full of life and made everyone feel special. Her smile, her laugh, her hugs and her faith in God made an impact on every person she met.Debbie is survived by her son, Bruce Fleenor (Shonna), two grandsons Bruce II and Dayton Fleenor, her 3 brothers Dan Leonard, Dale and Derek Carver, and much more family. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Kathleen Carver. A memorial service will be held on September 21, 2019 at 10am at Radiant Church in Pleasant Hill, IA, followed by a potluck celebration of life reception at Yellow Banks Park shelter#4. Memorial donations may be made in Debbie's honor either to Hope Ministries or to the family for their choosing.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019