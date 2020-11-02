1/
Debbie Kelley
Debbie Kelley

Des Moines - Debbie Kelley passed away on October 28, 2020.

Debbie was a life-long Des Moines resident. She attained her MBA and had a lifelong career in the insurance field. She was an avid softball and tennis player and was involved in bowling leagues. In her free time she enjoyed visiting casinos with her father and loved collecting anything giraffe.

Debbie is survived by her sisters, Jeannie McLaughlin and Kathy (Richard) Dickinson; 9 nieces and nephews; and 25 great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Kelley; a great nephew; and her beloved fur babies.

Due to safety concerns surrounding Covid, the family has decided to forego visitation and funeral services. Debbie will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
