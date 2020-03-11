|
Deborah "Debbie" Gustafson-King
Des Moines (formerly of Nowalk) - Deborah "Debbie" Gustafson-King, age 56 died March 10, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Bill King; her two daughters, Keri Hollingsworth of Pleasant Hill and Billiejo Jones of Indianola; 7 grandchildren, Tatum, Trehver, Lucas, Demitri, Kevin, Rylie, and Jeffrey; four brothers, Gary Gustafson (Krystyna), David Gustafson (Ann), Gail Gustafson (Deborah), and Don Gustafson (Kim).
A visitation with her family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13th with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. For her complete obituary, on-line condolences and to order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020